ST. LOUIS - It's that time of the year!

The world’s largest costumed pet parade is Sunday, February 16 in Soulard. Thousands of costumed pets and animal lovers will venture outside for the Annual Mardi Gras Purina Pet Parade.

The best-dressed pets will be selected as members of the Court of the Mystical Krewe of Barkus and will be invited to the Coronation Pageant at Soulard Market Park where the King and Queen of Barkus will be crowned.