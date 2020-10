ST. LOUIS – Drew Barrymore joined us on the 9AM Show to talk about her new talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

She talked about the creativity sparked while launching a show with social-distancing. She also talked about the “50 First Dates” spoof of a movie she starred in.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs at 2 p.m. Central Time, weekdays on FOX 2. See what you are getting into at https://www.thedrewbarrymoreshow.com/.