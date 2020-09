ST. LOUIS – Come Monday, you’re going to have something new to watch here on FOX 2 at 2:00 P.M. Actress Drew Barrymore is now a Daytime Talk Show Host, and her show premieres September 14.

Drew has been in show business for about 40 years, starring in classic movies like Charlie’s Angels, 50 First Dates, and Ever After A Cinderella Story.

She joined Fox 2 via satellite to dish out what we can expect this fall.

Lookee who's joining the @FOX2now fam!



We'll chat with @DrewBarrymore about her new daytime chat show @DrewBarrymoreTV which debuts this Monday!



Don't miss it in the 8am hour!#FanGirl pic.twitter.com/6IHqeHLXLP — Randi Naughton (@RandiNaughton) September 10, 2020