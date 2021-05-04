Drink and paint with mom at a step-by-step painting class

ST. LOUIS – A little paint and a little Vino make for a great Mother’s Day.

At Painting with a Twist, you can either bring mom with you or paint her a gift ahead of time.

Studio manager Meg Cooper said they do two-hour painting classes. During the class, there is a live artist that teaches customers how to create the paintings step-by-step.

Cooper said Painting with a Twist is holding 8 classes on Saturday and 8 on Sunday.

They also have a full bar along with non-alcoholic options.

Click here to book your spot.

