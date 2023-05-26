BRIDGETON, Mo — The time between Memorial Day and Labor Day has been called “the 100 deadliest days,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportations. Statistics show, with all the summer travel, there are usually a lot of serious and fatal crashes across the country. But, one program is focused on reducing those car crashes — especially for teenagers.

The program is called B.R.A.K.E.S (Be Responsible And Keep Everyone Safe)— which is a free national teen defensive driving program. The clinic is coming to Saint Louis for two weekends this June.

Former drag racing champion Doug Herbert established B.R.A.K.E.S. after tragically losing his two sons in a car crash in 2008. Herbert turned that personal tragedy into a lifesaving mission that has trained more than 110,000 teens and parents across the country.

Teens who have taken the course are 64 percent less likely to get into a car crash, according to a UNC Charlotte study.

The program will be held at Manheim St. Louis Auto dealership in Bridgeton, Missouri on June 3-4 and June 10-11.

Go to this link to sign up.