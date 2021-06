ST. LOUIS – Are you surrounded by unwanted outdated electronics, well you can recycle them.

There are always events taking place, like last Saturday in Arnold and Brentwood, and now there’s one planned for Saturday, July 10 at 3353 Roger Place in the South Grand neighborhood.

Chief Information Security Officer for Blade Technologies, Inc. Scott Schaffer explained the recycling events on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Click here to learn more.