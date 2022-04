ST. LOUIS – Duncanville is the clever FOX comedy that’s about to enter its third season. The cast of the animated sitcom includes voice actors Ty Burrell and Riki Lindhome. Ty is the voice of Jack Harris and Riki is the voice of Kimberly. Duncanville’s third season airs Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

