Buffy Dillon lost her husband to colon cancer seven years ago. Since then she created the Dwann Dillon Colon Cancer Foundation. Her foundation is having a food and toiletries giveaway Saturday.

Food & Toiletries Drive-Thru Giveaway

Donations Welcome

No Limit Hair Care

Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT

995 Trampe Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63138(314) 741-5030