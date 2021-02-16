Dwann Dillon Colon Cancer Foundation holding a Winter Warmth Drive

ST. LOUIS – The Winter Warmth Drive needs gloves, scarves, and hats to help our unhoused neighbors stay safe in the cold.

You can drop off the warm clothing at several locations throughout St. Louis County. Buffy Dillon founded the Dwann Dillon Colon Cancer Foundation to honor her late husband. She held several giveaways to help underserved children and families. She is working with the SOL Foundation and Boys 2 Mentors.

You can learn more on the Dwann Dillon Colon Cancer Foundation Facebook Page.

Drop off donations at the addresses listed below.

King of Soul

423 S. Florissant Rd.

Ferguson, MO 63135

Dellwood Rec Center

10266 W. Florissant Ave.

Dellwood, MO 63136

No Limit to Beauty Hair Care Salon

995 Trampe Ave.

Spanish Lake, MO 63138