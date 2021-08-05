Earl Childress Investments educates minorities on venture capital

ST. LOUIS – There is a new program being launched to educate minorities on venture capital.

Earl Childress is the chairman and CEO of Earl Childress Investments. He said a lot of times minority entrepreneurs miss out on the opportunity to gain venture capital funding for their businesses because they haven’t been exposed to that option before.

Childress offers free courses to founders of businesses. He said one of the things they teach founders is the difference between a small business and a start-up. He said small businesses grow, while start-ups scale and it all depends on how the founder wants to execute.

