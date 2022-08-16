ST. LOUIS – Supporters of the Maternal, Infant, Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHV) urge voters to contact federal legislators to extend past the Friday, September 30 deadline.

The program offers several services, including breastfeeding support, early childhood education, and job training. A client and provider from Parents as Teachers echoed The National Home Visiting Coalition in asking families to contact their federal congress members to extend funding for the program.

For more information, click here.