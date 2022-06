ST. LOUIS – The city of East St. Louis will celebrate Juneteenth a day early, along with their 618 Day.

East St. Louis Senior High School Marching and Jazz bands gave a VIP performance.

Juneteenth & 618 Day of Events

Saturday, June 18th

9 A.M. Alpha’s City Hall Run / Walk

11 A.M. State Street Parade

12 P.M. Block Party

