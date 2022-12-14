ST. LOUIS — The Eat, Drink, and Be Merry fundraiser will support and celebrate the businesses helped by the Neighborhood Innovation Center in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South St. Louis this week.

The center offers an incubator for entrepreneurs. Partiers can sample food from the eateries supported by the Urban Eats incubator.



Eat, Drink & Be Merry

Neighborhood Innovation Center

Thursday, December 15

6 – 10 p.m. CST

Liermann Loft

3303 Meramec St.

St. Louis, MO 63118

