ST. LOUIS — The Eat, Drink, and Be Merry fundraiser will support and celebrate the businesses helped by the Neighborhood Innovation Center in the Dutchtown neighborhood of South St. Louis this week.
The center offers an incubator for entrepreneurs. Partiers can sample food from the eateries supported by the Urban Eats incubator.
Eat, Drink & Be Merry
Neighborhood Innovation Center
Thursday, December 15
6 – 10 p.m. CST
Liermann Loft
3303 Meramec St.
St. Louis, MO 63118
