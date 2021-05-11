Eat some bbq, visit Graceland and Beale Street during a free trip to Memphis

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Memphis, Tennessee is known for its barbeque, Graceland, and Beale Street.

You could win a trip there through our Free Trip Tuesday driven by Sunset Hills Subaru.

Milton Howery with MemphisTravel.com explains the huge family package.

You must enter to win by Tuesday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. Click here to enter.

The winner will get the following:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News