ST. LOUIS – Eckert’s needs a new corn maze and you can be the designer. Khalia Collier is the Vice President of Community Relations for St. Louis CITY SC. She explained what a soccer-themed corn maze design would mean for fans excited about Major League Soccer coming to town. Eckert’s President Chris Eckert explained how the design contest works. He also previewed new additions to Eckert’s. The submission deadline is Friday, April 29. Learn more at https://eckerts.com/location/millstadt-farm/.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction