Eckert’s Strawberry Festival returns this spring

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Sweet strawberries are ripe and ready for the picking at Eckert’s Farm in Belleville.

Now the Strawberry Festival is making a comeback. It is on Saturday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Along with strawberry picking, there will be vegetable picking and live music at the festival.

Also new at Eckert’s this year, they started making hard ciders. They have an apple, strawberry, blackberry, and peach flavor.

Organizers ask visitors to reserve their spot in order to spread guests out. Tickets are timed. Masks are not required while out in the field, but they are required while riding on a wagon.

