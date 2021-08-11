Edwardsville school district superintendent praised by Gov. Pritzker

ST. LOUIS – A Madison County, Illinois superintendent is being praised by Governor JB Prtizker.

Dr. Patrick Shelton, the Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7 superintendent, spoke about being singled out by Prtizker out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Before Prtizker put the executive order in place regarding kids wearing masks in Illinois schools, Edwardsville had already published their back-to-school plan which includes a mask mandate and full-time in-person learning.

Shelton said the district didn’t know Prtizker was going to issue the executive order until about a day before.

“I think we have some strong community support for just trying to keep kids safe. That’s our goal is to make sure our students and our staff have a safe environment to learn,” Shelton said.

Edwardsville begins the fall semester Wednesday, August 11.