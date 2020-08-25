Effectiveness of wearing a mask

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Infectious disease experts say wearing a face mask is essential to control the pandemic, but everyone agrees with the effectiveness of wearing a mask.

Many area businesses are requiring people to wear them. But still, there are those upset with the restrictions even in hospitals.

Dr. Aamina Akhtar, an Infectious Disease Specialist and the Chief Medical Officer at Mercy South joined Fox 2 via Skype to discuss the policy regarding masks, and visitation policy at Mercy South.

Click here for more information.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News