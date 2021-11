ST. LOUIS – Songs 4 Soldiers is getting help from El Monstero with donations this holiday season. Songs 4 Soldiers Founder Dustin Row explained how El Monstero is donating a portion of tickets sales in December 2021 to the organization. He also explained how the organization gives direct help to military service people.

Learn more at https://www.elmonstero.com/ and https://songs4soldiersstl.org/.