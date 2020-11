ST. LOUIS – If you haven’t already voted, it’s important to make sure you’re prepared when you head to the polls today and it all starts with what you pick out of your closet to wear.

No one voting or working at the polls is allowed to wear political apparel.

Be sure to leave any shirts, hats, or buttons supporting a candidate or party at home.

There is no electioneering or campaigning inside or within 25 feet of a polling place.

Firearms are prohibited inside polling places.