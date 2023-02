ST. LOUIS – Electric Ruby Red will feature clothes and accessories at the Working Women’s Survival Show.

There will also be fitness demonstrations, a wine garden, and a place to stash all the shopping finds available through the weekend.

Working Women’s Survival Show

Friday, February 17 – Sunday, February 19

St. Charles Convention Center

1 Convention Center Plaza

St. Charles, MO 63303

https://www.wwssonline.com/