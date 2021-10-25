Elevate Health Conference works to end health disparities

ST. LOUIS – The Elevate Health Conference will share ideas on how to end health disparities in communities of color and underserved communities.

The event will be in-person at Harris-Stowe State University near Grand Center. However, it will also be online. Marnée Morgan is CEO of Morgan Graves Consultants, LLC. She lists some of the government and health leaders that will be at the conference. Also, she shares her ideas to ensure everyone gets the best healthcare.

Elevate Health Conference

Friday, October 29

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. CDT

Harris-Stowe State University

William L. Clay, Sr. Early Childhood Education Center

10 N. Compton Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63103

Register for in-person and online attendance:

https://www.mgcelevate.com/