ST. LOUIS – The Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series is a few weeks out. It will take place from June 3 through June 5 at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Legend Richard Petty is even coming. Two of the men responsible for making this happen came by the FOX 2 studios to talk about this. Vice president of Bommarito Automotive Group Chuck Wallis and vice president and general manager of the World Wide Technology Raceway Chris Blair had all of the details. Click here for more information.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction