WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – Classical Cocktails, sponsored by Classic 107.3 for the second straight year, will help keep classical music alive.



White Box Catering will have the bites. Switchgrass Spirits will have the drinks. The Chamber Music Society of St. Louis will have the music. The Community Music School at Webster University will have the party.

Classic 107.3 Classical Cocktails

Friday, June 3

6 – 8:30 p.m. CDT

Community Music School

535 Garden Ave.

Webster Groves, MO 63119

https://classic1073.org/classical-cocktails/