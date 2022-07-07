ST. LOUIS – This year’s St. Jude’s Dream Home in O’Fallon, Missouri is fully finished and tours are ready to begin.

This is the 13th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in St. Louis and as always, the home is stunning.

It’s a four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home with all kinds of features. It’s valued at $565,000 and was built by Fischer Homes.

If you buy your raffle ticket for $100 by July 15, you will not only be entered for a chance to win this home, but you could also win a brand new car from Frank Leta Honda valued at up to $25,000.

Now that the home is done, free tours are available on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. Those tours start this Saturday and continue until August 14. Less than 4,000 tickets remain.

Help save the life of a child with cancer and have a chance to win this beautiful home, possibly a new car, and other prizes.

For more information on raffle tickets, visit DreamHome.org or call 1-800-667-3394.