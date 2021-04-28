Enter to win the ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Basket from St. Louis businesses

ST. LOUIS – Several St. Louis businesses are giving away lots of swag in a Mother’s Day Gift Basket.

Disguise the Surprise founder Duffy Hofer explains how the giveaway works and how they managed to stuff giveaways from more than a dozen local businesses into one container.

16 local businesses came together to create this ultimate Mother’s Day Gift Basket. Items in the basket include wrapping paper, dinner, ice cream, massages, personal trainer, candle, vegan nail polish and more.

The basket is worth more than $1,000.

“Mom’s deserve a break. We do a lot and a lot of times don’t get things,” Hofer said.

Click here to learn how to enter.