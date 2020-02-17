Enter your pup to be the official 'Bark in the Park' 2020 Mascot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you have an adopted pet, it could become famous in St. Louis!

Saturday, May 16, is the Human Society of Missouri' s Annual Bark in The Park and every year a new mascot is chosen. As the official Bark in the Park 2020 Mascot, the pet will lead thousands of dog lovers and their furry friends on the Walk for Animals.

The pet`s photo will be featured on all Bark in the Park T-shirts and promotional materials. Purina will also provide the Ultimate Pet Basket as a reward for the selected pet.

All Finalists will be selected by a panel of HSMO judges and featured on the Bark website.

All entries must be submitted online at hsmo.org/bark. by midnight Friday, Feb. 21.