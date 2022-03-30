ST. LOUIS – The Environmental Protection Agency addresses environmental justice in its 2022-2026 Strategic Plan.

The agency sets several goals to make sure residents have clean land, water, and air. Many of those goals will expand language access, so residents can have a say in environmental issues affecting their communities.

There will also be more oversight to make sure organizations and businesses getting EPA grants are not discriminating against employees. There will also be more efforts to get public comment on EPA projects.