Epworth Children and Family Services seek donations from the community

ST. LOUIS - Epworth Children and Family Services is still open to homeless kids, teens and young adults during the COVID-19 pandemic. They need donations from the community to keep that help coming.
Randi Naughton spoke with Epworth Executive Director Mike Panicola.
He said the agency needs:
- Non-Perishable snack packs for the Drop-In Center (canned tuna, chips, granola bars, protein bars, bottled water, fruit snacks in a gallon sized plastic baggie)
- Hygiene kits for homeless youth (shampoo, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, face wipes, deodorant in a plastic baggie)
- Blankets, hats, scarves, gloves for homeless youth (if you can knit or sew, making these items for our Street Outreach Team)
- Cleaning supplies (Clorox wipes, hand sanitizers, soap)
For more information, email volunteers@epworth.org.