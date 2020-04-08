Epworth Children and Family Services seek donations from the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Epworth Children and Family Services is still open to homeless kids, teens and young adults during the COVID-19 pandemic. They need donations from the community to keep that help coming.

Randi Naughton spoke with Epworth Executive Director Mike Panicola.

He said the agency needs:

Non-Perishable snack packs for the Drop-In Center (canned tuna, chips, granola bars, protein bars, bottled water, fruit snacks in a gallon sized plastic baggie)

Hygiene kits for homeless youth (shampoo, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, face wipes, deodorant in a plastic baggie)



Blankets, hats, scarves, gloves for homeless youth (if you can knit or sew, making these items for our Street Outreach Team)



Cleaning supplies (Clorox wipes, hand sanitizers, soap)

For more information, email volunteers@epworth.org.