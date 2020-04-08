Epworth Children and Family Services seek donations from the community

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS - Epworth Children and Family Services is still open to homeless kids, teens and young adults during the COVID-19 pandemic. They need donations from the community to keep that help coming.

Randi Naughton spoke with Epworth Executive Director Mike Panicola.

He said the agency needs:

  • Non-Perishable snack packs for the Drop-In Center (canned tuna, chips, granola bars, protein bars, bottled water, fruit snacks in a gallon sized plastic baggie)
  • Hygiene kits for homeless youth (shampoo, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, face wipes, deodorant in a plastic baggie)
  • Blankets, hats, scarves, gloves for homeless youth (if you can knit or sew, making these items for our Street Outreach Team)
  • Cleaning supplies (Clorox wipes, hand sanitizers, soap)

For more information, email volunteers@epworth.org.

