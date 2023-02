ST. LOUIS – Evann De-Bose returns to the stage with her new show, Love Exchange: A Story of New Love Told Through Song.

De-Bose returns as our one-woman Band in a Box to preview her show full of sultry smoldering sounds and burning-down-the-house power ballads.

Love Exchange: A Story of New Love Told Through Song

Sunday, March 5

6:00 p.m. CST

HollyLou Entertainment

155 S Florissant Rd.

Ferguson, MO 63135

https://evannlution.com/