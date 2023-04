ST. LOUIS – Thursday is National Acai Day, and there’s a chance to get some for free Thursday in the St. Louis area.

Everbowl has two locations in the St. Louis area in Creve Coeur (11473 Olive Blvd) and Ladue (1516 S Lindbergh Blvd). From 3-5 p.m. Thursday, both are offering acai giveaways.

Everbowl owner Anne Horton explains more and shows us what goes into making acai. For more information, click here.