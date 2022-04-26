ST. LOUIS – Forest ReLeaf is fighting an invasive tree species with today’s Callery Pear Tree Buy Back. Organization Forestry Manager Billy Haag explained the work they’re doing with The Missouri Invasive Plant Council and Forrest Keeling Nursery. He showed us what the tree looks like, why researchers are concerned, and what owners can get in exchange for their Callery Pear Trees. Find an exchange location near you at https://moinvasives.org/2022/03/10/callery-pear-buy-back-event-4-26-22/ or call (573) 569-8659.

