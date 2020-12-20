Exercises you can do at home with the entire family

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Personal trainer and health expert Arthur Shivers with Generation 3 Fitness is doing a series of exercises that you can do at home with your family. Check out this great workout for Christmas before you open those gifts.
by: Joe MillitzerPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Personal trainer and health expert Arthur Shivers with Generation 3 Fitness is doing a series of exercises that you can do at home with your family. Check out this great workout for Christmas before you open those gifts.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.