Expert explains the relationships between depression and sleep

ST. LOUIS – Your sleep habits affect your overall health and even your mental health.

Dr. Joseph Ojile from the Clayton Sleep Institute explained the connection between sleep and depression on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Ojile said this is a circular relationship. One doesn’t cause the other, but they affect each other. He said a study shows that poor sleepers, over time, will have a higher risk of depression. But the other side of that is that most people that have depression have disrupted sleep.

