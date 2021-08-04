Expert says it’s time to stop pushing back regular doctor’s visits

ST. LOUIS – At your next doctor’s appointment be prepared to put your doctor on the spot with specific questions.

This advice comes from one of the nation’s top doctors, Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones. He is the president of the American Heart Association.

Lloyd-Jones said there are still too many people putting off their normal doctor’s visits. He said now when people go, they should try to bring one other person with them if possible so that person can take notes.

Also, jot down questions for your doctor ahead of time so that you don’t forget to ask them.

