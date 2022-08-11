ST. LOUIS – One year ago Olivia Newton-John talked about dying in an interview, saying she’s heard it’s the most unbelievable feeling of love. The 73-year-old performer died Monday after battling breast cancer for 30 years.

Newton-John first revealed she had stage 4 breast cancer in 1992 during the same weekend her father died of cancer. Over the years had a partial mastectomy, chemotherapy, and breast reconstruction. By 2020 she was facing stage 4 metastatic breast cancer that had spread to her back.

Washington University’s Dr. Ron Bose with Siteman Cancer Center spoke about how to detect the disease early.