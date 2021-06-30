Explore St. Louis says tourism is on the rise

ST. LOUIS – If this past weekend at The Dome at America’s Center was any indication, with record crowds for the Olympic Gymnastics Trials, folks are ready to get back out there.

Explore St. Louis is seeing some encouraging things lately.

Explore St. Louis’ Chief Marketing Officer Brian Hall talked about the positive travel statistics for the area from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Hall said hotel occupancy is up from 40 percent at the beginning of March to about 60 percent now. He said they haven’t seen average weekly hotel occupancy be at this level in over a year.

