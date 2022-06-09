ST. LOUIS – The Shower of Love celebrates new families with baby showers full of priceless gifts.
Founder of The Connect Resource Center Iris Gerdine explained how the organization packs a resource fair, financial literacy lessons, and health screenings into these events. Executive Director Leslie Lloyd shared how families can register.
The Shower of Love 2022
Saturday, June 11
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CDT
Affinia Healthcare
1717 Biddle St.
St. Louis, MO 63106
www.theconnectrc.org/
www.eventbrite.com/e/the-shower-of-love-2022-tickets-331978445467?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb