Faith Family Church in Shiloh, Ill. wants to help those going through divorce

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – You can find a Divorce Care group at Faith Family Church in Shiloh, Illinois. Group leader Leah Castillo explained how people can join the group even if they are not members of the church. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3GDTmHY​​​​​​​.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News