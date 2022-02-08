Faith Family Church in Shiloh, Ill. wants to help those going through divorce

ST. LOUIS – You can find a Divorce Care group at Faith Family Church in Shiloh, Illinois. Group leader Leah Castillo explained how people can join the group even if they are not members of the church. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3GDTmHY.
by: Kim HudsonPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS – You can find a Divorce Care group at Faith Family Church in Shiloh, Illinois. Group leader Leah Castillo explained how people can join the group even if they are not members of the church. Learn more at https://bit.ly/3GDTmHY.