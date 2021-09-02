Faith Through Fire helps breast cancer patients through an emotional journey

ST. LOUIS – Anxiety oftentimes comes with getting a mammogram, but that same anxiety, stress, and fear lingers on for those who have been diagnosed with breast cancer and are dealing with treatment or chemo.

Beth Wilmes is the founder and CEO of Faith Through Fire. She explained the organization’s mission out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

Wilmes was 35 years old when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer, and at that time she had three children under 6 years old. She ended up having a double mastectomy, chemo, radiation, and drug therapy. It has been 5 years since her diagnosis.

“Cancer is just as much an emotional battle as it is a physical battle. So really that is why we started Faith Through Fire, is that we wanted to address the emotional component of cancer care,” Wilmes said.

