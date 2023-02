ST. LOUIS – Families can find support and resources at the Mommy and Me Closet.

The closet is part of the Community of Hope. Leaders are waiting to help with immediate crises and long-term solutions.

Community of Hope

Office Hours 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

806 Union Blvd., Suite 201

St. Louis, MO 63112

(314) 887-5941

https://www.communityofhopestl.org/