ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is in custody in relation to a 19-year-old being shot and killed Monday.

The 35-year-old suspect has been charged with murdering Armaun Jackson of Bridgeton in the 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane in the Norwood Court Apartment complex. The suspect's charges are first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $100,000 cash only, no 10 percent bond.