ST. LOUIS – A Gold Star family remembers a fallen U.S. Marine with St. Louis ties at Saturday’s One-Day Blues Fest.

Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz died in August 2021, while evacuating refugees from Afghanistan. His father and stepmother already have a drink truck, Barley & Vine.

This weekend Mark and Jaclyn Schmitz will honor Jared with a beer brewed by Friendship Brewing. They also share plans for a housing development in Jared’s honor.

One-Day Blues Fest

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Noon – 6 p.m. CDT

Missouri History Museum

5700 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

https://mohistory.org/events/blues-fest

www.barleyandvinedrinktruck.com

https://thefreedom13.org/