ST. LOUIS – A Gold Star family remembers a fallen U.S. Marine with St. Louis ties at Saturday’s One-Day Blues Fest.
Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz died in August 2021, while evacuating refugees from Afghanistan. His father and stepmother already have a drink truck, Barley & Vine.
This weekend Mark and Jaclyn Schmitz will honor Jared with a beer brewed by Friendship Brewing. They also share plans for a housing development in Jared’s honor.
One-Day Blues Fest
Saturday, May 7, 2022
Noon – 6 p.m. CDT
Missouri History Museum
5700 Lindell Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63112
https://mohistory.org/events/blues-fest
www.barleyandvinedrinktruck.com
https://thefreedom13.org/