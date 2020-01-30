Fans asked to choose which Bud Light ad plays in the Super Bowl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — You don't have to wait for the big game to catch the biggest commercials. This year one of the biggest commercials will be from Bud Light and Bud Light Seltzer. They feature none other than Grammy-nominated musician, Post Malone.

The best part? Bud Light issued a call to fans yesterday, asking them to help decide which commercial to air during the Super Bowl this year. Andy Goeler, Vice President of Marketing for Bud Light takes us behind the scenes of both hilarious commercials.

