Fashion designer Brandin Vaughn helps keep St. Louis warm

ST. LOUIS – During this Black History Month, we celebrate St. Louisans like fashion designer Brandin Vaughn, who is working to build a better future for the community.

In December 2020, the owner of Brandin Vaughn Collection held the 100 Coats for 100 Kids, which actually collected 165 coats for underserved children. He got help from Black Men Build.

Vaughn talks about mobilizing black men around this effort. He also talked about how he is caring for his customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more at https://brandinvaughn.com/.