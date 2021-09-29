Fashion Group International of Saint Louis celebrates 85 years

ST. LOUIS – Fashion Group International of Saint Louis will celebrate a milestone with an online symposium.

The group has been serving the area for 85 years. Paulette Black is the publisher of Coverings Magazine, which combines faith and fashion. She is also the executive director of the local chapter of FGI. Alison Hoenes is a freelance pattern maker and the Regional FGI Director.

They shared the history of the organization and how fashion lovers can join the 2021 virtual symposium from October 6 – 8.

Click here for more information.