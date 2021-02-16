Fat Tuesday in New Orleans during the pandemic; keeping the Carnival spirit alive

ST. LOUIS – Today is Fat Tuesday and in New Orleans there would usually be more than one million revelers packing the streets. Due to COVID, the Mardi Gras parades are cancelled, but the holiday is still being celebrated on a smaller, safer scale.

Kelly Schultz, senior vice president of communications and public relations for New Orleans & Company, the city’s official destination marketing organization joined us to talk more about Mardi Gras during the Pandemic.

For more information, visit neworleans.com/mardi-gras