Father’s Day brunch is dog-friendly at Ballpark Village

ST. LOUIS – Bring your pup along to Father’s Day brunch this weekend at Ballpark Village.

For the last 25 years, 35 million people have found their pets through Petfinder.com and now Petfinder along with Purina are celebrating with a series of dog-friendly brunches this summer called Pooches in the Plaza.

Dan Koehler from Nestle Purina has all the details from the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck.

The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday. It will raise money for Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment of St. Louis (CARE STL). When you donate $5 or more, you can enjoy drink specials and watch the Cardinals game on the big screen.

Water bowls will be provided for all of the furry friends.

Click here for more information.