Fattened Caf restaurant wins BALSA Foundation grant money to grow their business

ST. LOUIS - Starting a successful business is like preparing a delicious meal you need the right ingredients like funds. One local organization is granting ten entrepreneurs each year grant money.

Fattened Caf along with Monique Bynum, communications director, BALSA Foundation joined Fox 2 along to discuss their 5-year anniversary, funding and supporting almost 100 entrepreneurs and giving out $113k in cash donations.

The Fattened Caf won an initial $1k BALSA Foundation grant, as well as the $5k follow-on grant.

For more information visit: www.balsafoundation.org