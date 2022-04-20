ST. LOUIS – The FBI is getting weekly complaints about sextortion of teens, and those increasing complaints involve boys.

Akil Davis is Acting Special Agent In-Charge at the FBI St. Louis Field Division. He said sextortion occurs when a criminal gets explicit images of a victim, then threatens to release those images if money or more images are not sent. He said girls were targets in the past and continue to be targeted. However, the bureau is getting new reports of boys being victimized. Davis explained that criminals often target their victims on various online platforms. He also listed the signs that someone is being targeted and what they should do when threatened. Learn more at https://www.fbi.gov/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes/sextortion.